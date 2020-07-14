It’s time to collect school supplies in Gaston County

Pencils, notebooks, and crayons – oh my! It’s that time of year for school supplies.



Now through Friday, August 5, Gaston County Schools is collecting school supplies at 17 locations across Gaston County. The supplies will be distributed to students in need to help them be successful in the upcoming academic year, which begins on Wednesday, August 17.



Suggested donations include No. 2 pencils, packs of colored pencils, 24-pack crayons, notebooks (composition or spiral), folders (pocket or prongs), tissues, Ziploc bags, and earbuds for computers.



The 17 collection sites include Gastonia area fire stations and branches of the Gaston County Public Library as well as the Gaston County Schools Central Office, 943 Osceola Street, Gastonia. Donations can be dropped off at any of the locations during business/operational hours.



Libraries

Gaston County Public Library - Main, 1555 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia

Gaston County Public Library - Union Road, 5800 Union Road, Gastonia

Gaston County Public Library - Belmont, 125 N. Central Avenue, Belmont

Gaston County Public Library - Bessemer City, 207 N. 12th Street, Bessemer City

Gaston County Public Library - Mount Holly, 245 W. Catawba Avenue, Mount Holly

Gaston County Public Library - Cherryville, 605 E. Main Street, Cherryville

Gaston County Public Library - TECH@Lowell, 203 McAdenville Road, Lowell

Gaston County Public Library - Stanley, 205 N. Peterson Street, Stanley



Gastonia Fire Stations

Fire Station #1, 260 N. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia

Fire Station #2, 510 New Way Drive, Gastonia

Fire Station #3, 717 Wellons Drive, Gastonia

Fire Station #4, 900 Armstrong Park Road, Gastonia

Fire Station #5, 900 Hudson Blvd., Gastonia

Fire Station #6, 1335 E. Ozark Avenue, Gastonia

Fire Station #7, 3811 Gaston Day School Road, Gastonia

Fire Station #8, 613 Carson Road, Gastonia



Other

Gaston County Schools Central Office, 943 Osceola Street, Gastonia



For more information, call the Gaston County Schools Business and Community Partnerships Office, (704) 866-6329.